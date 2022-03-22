Michigan announces another round of childcare provider grants

Another round of grants will help Michigan childcare providers.

The Child Care Stabilization Grants are available to the state’s nearly 10,000 licensed childcare programs.

"We are announcing the second round of grants, $365 million dollars going to child care providers all across the state of Michigan," Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said.

The grant will be used to provide $1,000 bonuses to staff at childcare centers that receive the money.

The first round of money was announced in November. The money will help childcare workers who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many childcare centers were in need of financial support to help make childcare affordable, but once Covid hit, many providers needed financial support just to keep their doors open.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration is working to provide additional funding for the childcare industry.

"We’re looking forward to the budget process that we are currently working through for the coming fiscal year to provide additional and sustainable support," said



Childcare providers can apply for the grants here.