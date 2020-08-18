Michigan applies for extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits

article

Michigan has applied for federal funding that would provide an additional $300 per week to Michiganders receiving unemployment benefits, after the additional payment of $600 per week included in the first federal relief bill ended on July 31.

“Right now, there are an unprecedented number of Michiganders who have lost work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will provide some much needed support for families that are struggling to put food on the table or pay their bills, but it’s a short term band aid that falls short of what’s needed,” said Governor Whitmer in a news release. “A robust Congressional recovery package that meets the scale of this crisis is what’s needed to help individuals who have lost work as a result of the pandemic get through this unprecedented time.”

The Unemployment Insurance Agency estimates that under the program, about 910,000 Michiganders would receive at least $300 per week in supplemental benefits.

The program allows for existing Unemployment Trust Fund payments delivered by Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency to count as 25% matching funds required for participation. Eligible claimants will be paid benefits retroactive to August 1.

It is unclear at this time how long funding for the program will last.



“We look forward to receiving a response from FEMA in order to implement and distribute these additional funds to Michiganders as quickly as possible,” said UIA Director Steve Gray. “Michigan workers are advised to continue their bi-weekly certifications as they normally would and do not need to contact the UIA or make changes to their MiWAM account to receive these additional funds.”