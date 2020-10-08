Michigan Attorney General Nessel charges seven with felony charges connected to Gov. Whitmer plot

Multiple law enforcement agencies including the FBI and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel held a press conference Thursday afternoon after it was announced that six people had been arrested for plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Search warrants and arrest warrants were executed in more than a dozen cities around the state, including, Belleville, Cadillac, Canton, Charlotte, Clarkston, Grand Rapids, Luther, Munith, Orion Township, Ovid, Portage, Shelby Township, and Waterford.

Through a combination of sources in a Michigan militia group and undercover federal agents, authorities were tracking a group's plot all summer long to kidnap Whitmer and "try" her for "treason" before the upcoming election in November.

The group talked through encrypted chat rooms and met in Ohio, Wisconsin and even in a secret underground room in Grand Rapids. At these meetings, the FBI said the group participated in firearm trainings and tactical drills and also built IEDs. During one meeting the group even set one off one of the IED after surrounding it by human silhouette targets, the FBI said.

“There has been a disturbing increase in anti-government rhetoric and the re-emergence of groups that embrace extremist ideologies,” Attorney General Nessel said. “These groups often seek to recruit new members by seizing on a moment of civil unrest and using it to advance their agenda of self-reliance and armed resistance. This is more than just political disagreement or passionate advocacy, some of these groups’ mission is simply to create chaos and inflict harm upon others.”

After months of theorizing, the group came up with a plan to blow up an overpass near Gov. Whitmer's vacation house to distract police and go kidnap her, the FBI said.

The group also made a plan with an undercover agent to buy bomb supplies for $4,000. An Oct. 7 meeting was scheduled to make the purchase on Oct. 7.

Nessel separately charged seven other men with state felony charges and announced them during the press briefing Thursday.

More than 200 state and federal law enforcement officials were involved in putting an end to the plot, including experts from outside Michigan.

“Michigan law enforcement officers are united in our commitment to rooting out terrorism in any form and we will take swift action against anyone seeking to cause violence or harm in our state,” stated Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “Michigan residents can assist us in this mission by speaking up if you see suspicious activity or become aware of someone making threats. No tip is too small; don’t wait until it’s too late. Tips can be submitted confidentially 24/7 online at our website.”

A total of 19 state felony charges were filed by Nessel against seven individuals known to be members of the militia group, Wolverine Watchmen, or are associates of Wolverine Watchmen.

Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine;

Gang membership – a 20-year felony, which may be served as a consecutive sentence; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell:

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

William Null, 38, of Shelby

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 42, who live together in Munith:

One count each of threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine;

One count each of gang membership, a 20-year felony that may be served as a consecutive sentence;

One count each of providing material support for terrorist acts; and

One count each for carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Michael Null, William Null, and Eric Molitor were all arraigned in Antrim County and all are held on a $250,000 bond. The nulls both have a cash bond while Molitor's is $250,000, 10 percent. They're due in court October 21.

Musico and Morrison are both expected to be arraigned at 2 p.m. in Jackson County. Fix is currently in custody and his arraignment in Antrim County i spending.“I’d like to personally thank the law enforcement officers who participated in yesterday’s arrests and those who have assisted with this investigation throughout the past several months,” Attorney General Nessel said. “Your heroic efforts have left the people of this state safer and the instruments of our government stronger. I know that I speak on behalf of Michiganders everywhere when I say we are forever grateful to you for your actions.”

Gov. Whitmer will also be speaking later in the afternoon at a 3 p.m. news conference.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, issued the following statement after details of the plot were released:

“A threat against our Governor is a threat against us all. We condemn the actions of the group of individuals that plotted against Governor Whitmer and state government. These people are not patriots. There is no honor in their actions. They are criminals and traitors, and they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Citizens who care about government show their passion by voting. Only terrorists resort to violence.We extend our gratitude to the men and women in law enforcement for their work to thwart this plan and reach a safe conclusion. The Governor and her family are in our thoughts in prayers."