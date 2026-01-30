Woman shot and killed in Clinton Township home

The Brief One person is dead after a shooting in Clinton Township. When they arrived, officials say they found a woman upstairs in the home with multiple gunshot wounds.



A woman is dead, and a man is behind bars after a shooting in Clinton Township on Friday.

What they're saying:

Clinton Township police officers were called out to the 22000 block of 15 Mile Road for a shots-fired incident. When they arrived, officials say they found a woman upstairs in the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

She later died at the scene.

Investigators say there was a domestic argument between a man and a woman in the home when it escalated between the two prior to the man allegedly taking out a handgun and shooting the woman. The man then called 911 to report the incident and was arrested at the scene.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call them at (586) 493-7802.