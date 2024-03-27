Michigan Ave lanes closing at I-275 for construction

Lanes on Michigan Avenue in Canton are closing soon for pedestrian improvements.

The closures are scheduled to begin April 15 at the I-275 interchange and will be closed through July while crews improve signals, crosswalks, ramps, and sidewalks.

Westbound Michigan Avenue will have the right turn lane closed at Haggerty Road. Traffic will be detoured further west to northbound Lilley Road, then eastbound Palmer Road to Haggerty Road.

Eastbound and westbound Michigan Avenue will have a temporary pedestrian crosswalk set up at Haggerty Road while there is work at the intersection.