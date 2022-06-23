Michigan brewery collaborates with Pink Boots Society for beer that helps women in brewing

article

A new beer from Dimes Brewhouse in Diamondale helps women.

The brewery partnered with the Pink Boots Society for Beer Is For Everyone, using the Pink Boots Blend hops for the brew.

Read more Michigan beer stories here.

The Society uses proceeds from the hops to provide scholarships to women in the brewing industry.

Beer Is For Everyone is a New England IPA. Try it now at the brewhouse at 145 Bridge St. in Diamondale.