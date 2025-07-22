These Michigan breweries brought home medals from the US Open Beer Championship

The Brief Silver Harbor Brewing in St. Joseph dominated for Michigan at the U.S. Open Beer Championship with four winning beers. Five Michigan breweries received medals across 10 categories. Silver Harbor and Bell's Brewery both won gold medals.



Five Michigan breweries recently brought home medals from this year's U.S. Open Beer Championship, with one of those racking up four awards for the state.

Silver Harbor Brewing in St. Joseph won four medals. Of those, the brewery picked up gold in the barrel-aged strong stout/porter category for its Maple Grenade, a 13% ABV brew aged in bourbon barrels.

Bell's Brewery in Comstock won the second most medals for Michigan, with three beers receiving awards. Of those, Bell's received two gold medals - one for its Bell's Smitten and one for Oberon Light, a lighter version of a summer staple here in Michigan.

Other Michigan beer makers to win awards include Schoolcraft Brewery, the brewery run by students at Schoolcraft College in Livonia, Holland's Big Lake Brewing, and Three Blondes Brewing in South Haven. These breweries each received one medal.

Michigan's winning beers

Single Hop Pale Ale

Gold: Bell’s Smitten – Bell’s Brewery – Michigan

Silver: Separation Anxiety – Berryessa Brewing Co – California

Bronze: Basic Decency – Venn Brewing Company – Minnesota

American Stout

Gold: Stone Cimmerian Portal – Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station – California

Silver: Bell’s Kalamazoo Stout – Bell’s Brewery – Michigan

Bronze: Short Notice Stout – Bickersons Brewhouse – Washington

English Barleywine

Gold: Three Ryes Men – Reuben’s Brews – Washington

Silver: Shipfaced – Silver Harbor Brewing – Michigan

Bronze: It’s All Happening – Celestial Beerworks – Texas

Strong Scottish Ale

Gold: Hammer Throw – Lost Province Brewing Co – North Carolina

Silver: Wallace Tavern Scotch Ale – Market Garden Brewery – Ohio

Bronze: Mulligan – Grand Junction Brewing Company – Indiana

Bronze: Old Crank – Schoolcraft Brewery – Michigan

American Amber/Red Ale

Gold: Mavericks Amber – Half Moon Bay Brewing Company – California

Silver: 3 Sisters American Red Ale – Wild Ride Brewing – Oregon

Bronze: Michigan Amber – Big Lake Brewing – Michigan

Belgian Quadrupel

Gold: Belgian Quad – Sugar Creek Brewing Company – North Carolina

Silver: Two Brewers are Better Than One – Silver Harbor Brewing – Michigan

Bronze: Nakatomi Nights – Flix Brewhouse-SAT – Texas

American-Style Fruit Beer – Orange

Gold: Bell’s Oberon Light – Bell’s Brewery – Michigan

Silver: Anytime Wing Man – Flix Brewhouse Oklahoma City – Oklahoma

Bronze: Zest A Peel – Triple C Brewing Company – North Carolina

Fruit Wheat Beer – Peach

Gold: Georgia Bound – Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Co. – Florida

Silver: Happy Accidents – Silver Harbor Brewing – Michigan

Bronze: Peach Dreams – Grainworks Brewing – Ohio

Herb & Spice Beer

Gold: Nutty Ale-Thundai – Omnium Brewing Company – New Hampshire

Silver: Dill Pickle – Field Brewing – Indiana

Bronze: Dill With It – Three Blondes Brewing – Michigan