These Michigan breweries brought home medals from the US Open Beer Championship
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Five Michigan breweries recently brought home medals from this year's U.S. Open Beer Championship, with one of those racking up four awards for the state.
Silver Harbor Brewing in St. Joseph won four medals. Of those, the brewery picked up gold in the barrel-aged strong stout/porter category for its Maple Grenade, a 13% ABV brew aged in bourbon barrels.
Bell's Brewery in Comstock won the second most medals for Michigan, with three beers receiving awards. Of those, Bell's received two gold medals - one for its Bell's Smitten and one for Oberon Light, a lighter version of a summer staple here in Michigan.
Other Michigan beer makers to win awards include Schoolcraft Brewery, the brewery run by students at Schoolcraft College in Livonia, Holland's Big Lake Brewing, and Three Blondes Brewing in South Haven. These breweries each received one medal.
Michigan's winning beers
Single Hop Pale Ale
Gold: Bell’s Smitten – Bell’s Brewery – Michigan
Silver: Separation Anxiety – Berryessa Brewing Co – California
Bronze: Basic Decency – Venn Brewing Company – Minnesota
American Stout
Gold: Stone Cimmerian Portal – Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station – California
Silver: Bell’s Kalamazoo Stout – Bell’s Brewery – Michigan
Bronze: Short Notice Stout – Bickersons Brewhouse – Washington
English Barleywine
Gold: Three Ryes Men – Reuben’s Brews – Washington
Silver: Shipfaced – Silver Harbor Brewing – Michigan
Bronze: It’s All Happening – Celestial Beerworks – Texas
Strong Scottish Ale
Gold: Hammer Throw – Lost Province Brewing Co – North Carolina
Silver: Wallace Tavern Scotch Ale – Market Garden Brewery – Ohio
Bronze: Mulligan – Grand Junction Brewing Company – Indiana
Bronze: Old Crank – Schoolcraft Brewery – Michigan
American Amber/Red Ale
Gold: Mavericks Amber – Half Moon Bay Brewing Company – California
Silver: 3 Sisters American Red Ale – Wild Ride Brewing – Oregon
Bronze: Michigan Amber – Big Lake Brewing – Michigan
Belgian Quadrupel
Gold: Belgian Quad – Sugar Creek Brewing Company – North Carolina
Silver: Two Brewers are Better Than One – Silver Harbor Brewing – Michigan
Bronze: Nakatomi Nights – Flix Brewhouse-SAT – Texas
American-Style Fruit Beer – Orange
Gold: Bell’s Oberon Light – Bell’s Brewery – Michigan
Silver: Anytime Wing Man – Flix Brewhouse Oklahoma City – Oklahoma
Bronze: Zest A Peel – Triple C Brewing Company – North Carolina
Fruit Wheat Beer – Peach
Gold: Georgia Bound – Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Co. – Florida
Silver: Happy Accidents – Silver Harbor Brewing – Michigan
Bronze: Peach Dreams – Grainworks Brewing – Ohio
Herb & Spice Beer
Gold: Nutty Ale-Thundai – Omnium Brewing Company – New Hampshire
Silver: Dill Pickle – Field Brewing – Indiana
Bronze: Dill With It – Three Blondes Brewing – Michigan
Barrel-Aged Strong Stout/Porter Specialty
Gold: Maple Grenade – Silver Harbor Brewing – Michigan
Silver: BA Pumpkinhead – Pontoon Brewing – Georgia
Bronze: Ammo Can: Lima One – Forgotten Road Ales – North Carolina