Michigan bug outlook: What to expect as spring arrives in Metro Detroit

As Metro Detroit transitions from winter to spring, this year's unusual seasonal change has set the stage for a potentially unpredictable start to bug season.

January and February were colder than average, while March surprised everyone with a warmth that came in a full six degrees above normal. This shift, combined with precipitation levels that remained stubbornly low throughout the winter, could affect the local insect population in unexpected ways.

Michigan bug outlook

While January and February saw temperatures 3 and 2 degrees below normal, respectively, March’s sudden warmth may have triggered the internal clocks of many insects. Though precipitation has been scarce, this warmth is still enough to get things moving for many of our tiny, six-legged neighbors.

Insect expert Mark VanderWerp from Rose Pest Solutions notes that predicting bug activity is much more difficult than forecasting the weather. He adds, "Mosquitoes will start doing their thing soon if the temperatures break, but the wetness doesn’t," referring to the balance between temperature and standing water that supports mosquito breeding.

(Photo by Stephen Ausmus/USDA)

Despite the dry conditions, early signs of pest activity are already being reported. Calls about ants and termites are rolling in, and even though bed bugs "never go away," as VanderWerp puts it, their spread typically increases with warmer temperatures and more human activity.

Some cold-hardy flies are already active, along with queen bumblebees and yellowjackets. These insects, which don’t wait for perfect 70-degree days to emerge, are currently "prowling for new nesting sites," according to VanderWerp. This highlights the importance of early spring yard clean-ups and sealing potential entry points into homes.

Invasive pests:

From an ecological and agricultural standpoint, there is concern about the invasive spotted lanternfly.

Known for its rapid spread and destructive nature, this pest could continue expanding into Michigan. While its presence here has been limited, the warm, dry conditions this spring might allow it to spread further. This has raised alarms for farmers, gardeners, and forestry officials alike.

What you can do:

In short, the upcoming bug season is shaping up to be unpredictable.

Early warmth, persistent dryness, and the usual uncertainty of insect behavior make this a spring where homeowners, businesses, and municipalities need to be especially proactive. Keeping an eye out for familiar pests —and potentially new invaders — will be key.

When the weather shifts as abruptly as it has this year, bugs are often not far behind.