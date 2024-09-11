The invasive pest spotted lanternfly has been reported in Wayne County following an extensive search for the bug across 20 Michigan counties with the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirming the find.

It's also been detected in Monroe and Oakland counties, revealing the bug's spread in Southeast Michigan isn't slowing down.

Originally a native of eastern Asia, the spotted lanternfly's growth throughout the U.S. started in Pennsylvania in 2014. It's since reached 17 states in the eastern half of the country.

The discoveries in metro Detroit are considered new infestations in each location where they were found this year. The pest is known to feed on an invasive tree, but also eats a wide range of native plants like grapevines as well as native trees such as black walnut, river birch, willow, sumac, and red maple.

The infestation in Oakland County is located at Pontiac. There are over 100 locations being monitored across the state.

They release a sticky residue when feeding, which can kill and discolor plants.

MORE: See it, stomp it, squish it! Fighting the invasive spotted lanternfly

While a worrying development, the report is also a sign of the importance of Michigan's invasive species surveys.

"These surveying efforts are crucial in our effort to slow the spread of spotted lanternfly, which can be nuisance to Michiganders and is a source of concern for fruit growers," said Steve Carlson, with MDARD.. "MDARD’s proactive approach to gathering data through targeted surveying and collaboration with our state and local partners is essential to curbing the pest’s spread."

If you find a spotted lanternfly egg mass, nymph or adult, take one or more photos, make note of the date, time and location of the sighting, and report it online to Eyes in the Field. Photos are necessary to verify a report and to aid in identification.