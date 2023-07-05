Michigan campground permanently closes lake after multiple teens drown

A Southeast Michigan campground where multiple young people have drowned will permanently close the nearby lake.

The campground, located in Monroe County, announced Wednesday that other amenities and activities held at the campground would remain open. It's run by KOA which is a private campground company with locations around the U.S. and Michigan.

Last year, a 15-year-old drowned at the lake. The Detroit teen, identified as Jaylen Hill, was missing for 20 minutes before the sheriff's dive team located him.

Then on June 29 this year, another teen went under the water before being recovered by the sheriff's office. The Ohio 18-year-old was located 10 minutes after he went missing, before he was pronounced dead.

To accommodate anyone who was planning on camping and swimming, the Monroe County Toledo North KOA Holiday said it was offering full refunds to guests who may want to cancel their reservation between July 5 and Sept. 4.