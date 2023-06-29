Victim drowns at Monroe County KOA Camoground

A victim's body was recovered from the water at a Monroe County campground shortly after it was reported that they disappeared underwater.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office received a call at 5:51 p.m. after an 18-year-old from Pickerington, Ohio went under the water and did not come back up at the KOA Campground in Summerfield Township.

Campground staff and campers found the drowning victim shortly after 6 p.m., the sheriff said. First responders attempted to save the victim, but they were pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.