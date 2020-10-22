Michigan cancer survivor running 4 marathons in 24 hours for charity

Most of us have never run one marathon, let alone multiple marathons in a row. But a cancer survivor in Dexter is planning on doing just that in a 24-hour period to raise money for charity.

Dan Engeler has never shied away from challenges, often finding motivation from something a doctor told him back in law school as he fought cancer.

"I had a doctor who said, 'Focus on the end of the tunnel. There's a light at the end of the tunnel. That’s what you need to get through this,'" Engeler said. "The reason for doing a marathon was to do a big mental challenge. His first marathon was just last year but this year he challenged himself to do something even bigger.

"It’s was really easy. I’m running four marathons and I’m raising money," he said.

And in running those four marathons, Egeler has challenged himself to raise $50,000 - money that will be shared between Waggin' Tails Dog Rescue and Bark Nation, which helps dogs recover from abuse.

"Raising the funds is necessary," he said.

Egeler will start his race from his home in Dexter Saturday afternoon and finish 24 hours later.

"So it’s going to be actually a cadence where will do some running for a period of time, then I'll do some fast walking so my body can rest up a little bit. That's when I hydrate, that's when I take the nutrition and then I go back to running for a period of time," he said. "Somewhere in that process, I’ll do at least 105 miles."

You can help Egeler as he runs for charity - and you can also challenge him.

"I hope some businesses will step up because for $1000 I’ll wear a T-shirt of your choosing down the race," he said.

You can track Egeler from start to finish and learn how to donate here.