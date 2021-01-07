Michigan Capitol closed due to 'confirmed bomb threat,' state police investigating

The Michigan State Capitol building has been temporarily closed after police said they were investigating a threat at the legislature Thursday morning.

FOX 2's Tim Skubick confirmed that Michigan State Police were investigating a bomb threat in Lansing.

"We do have a confirmed bombed threat that was phoned in to the state capitol or Ingham county police," Skubick said on air Thursday. "The state police with the bomb-sniffing dogs are inside our state capitol making sure there is no device in there and no one is at risk."

However, state police don't believe there is anything harmful inside the building due to it being under surveillance all of yesterday.

A protest of about 300 people was reported outside Michigan's Capitol building on Wednesday.

A tweet from a state lawmaker showed an alert on their phone showing police responding to the threat at 7:30 a.m.

"MSPD Alert. Capitol Building temporarily closed on Thursday, 1/7/2021 0730 a.m. MSP is investigating a threat at the Capitol building,"

The alert came a day after unrest turned to violence in the nation's capital when thousands of Trump supporters mobbed the capitol building, with several hundred entering inside.

Several other state legislatures reported similar concerns throughout the day on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back later with FOX 2 for more details.