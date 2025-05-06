Expand / Collapse search

Michigan Central begins booking weddings

By Amber Eikenberry
Published  May 6, 2025 9:03am EDT
Michigan Central's grand waiting room. A 3D printed pediment can be seen over a door on the left. (Amber Eikenberry/FOX 2)

The Brief

    • Michigan Central is booking weddings for 2026 and 2027.
    • The former train depot has space for events ranging from 100 to 2,000 guests.
    • Interested couples can submit an event inquiry online now.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - After the stunning Michigan Central Station renovations were revealed last year, the historic Detroit building is now accepting inquiries for weddings and other events.

VIEW: A look inside renovated Michigan Central

Couples wanting to get married at Michigan Central in 2026 or 2027 can submit an inquiry to learn more about options and prices, as event pricing is not publicly available.

The former train depot has space for events ranging from 100 to 2,000 guests. Areas where events can be hosted inside The Station include the Grand Hall, the South Concourse, the outdoor terraces, and more.

Submit an event request here.



The backstory:

Michigan Central recently reopened after decades of falling victim to the elements, scrappers, and vandals while sitting empty.

Before it fell into blight, Michigan Central was a bustling travel hub that welcomed some 4,000 passengers a day during its heyday. However, a decline in train travel led to the eventual closure of the train depot in 1988.

Michigan Central

Jay, Allyson, and Chelsea got an exclusive tour of the newly restored Michigan Central Station, courtesy of Ford’s Marisa Bradley. Ford began restoring the iconic 1913 building in 2018, transforming it into a hub for innovation with retail, cultural spaces, and tech tenants. They also visited Newlab, a space dedicated to cutting-edge mobility solutions, and learned about upcoming public events, including history tours and PBS screenings.

Though some work was done at Michigan Central after it closed and some plans for the massive building were floated, it remained empty for 30 years.

In 2018, Ford Motor Co. purchased the long-abandoned building and started renovating it, with plans to move its autonomous vehicle team there while leaving part of the building open to the public.

Ford made good on that promise, and Michigan Central opened last summer with a concert and tours. The building now houses several stores and a coffee shop, which are open to the public on the main floor. 



The Source: Previous FOX 2 stories and information from Michigan Central were used to report this story. 

