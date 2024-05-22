Michigan Central concert, tour tickets available Wednesday morning after website crash

article

Ticket registration had to be postponed to see inside Michigan Central after the popularity of the former train depot crashed the registration website Tuesday.

No need to fear, though. Tickets are available for both the June 6 opening celebration concert and tours, and you can get them starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Attending is free, but you must register for a ticket in advance.

Tickets to the concert will be available here, while the open house tickets will be available here.

Registration was slated to open at noon on Tuesday. However, minutes before, the Michigan Central website became overloaded and crashed. The decision was made to pause registration and reschedule the ticket release.

Michigan Central has been abandoned since the late 1980s. After sitting vacant for decades, Ford Motor Co. bought and renovated the historic train station. Next month will be the first time the public sees the renovations.

An opening celebration is being held on the evening of June 6. Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central will include a free concert featuring Detroit performers, though the lineup hasn't been revealed.

Then, the next 10 days will include public tours of the historic train depot. Attendees will be able to tour the main floor of the building that underwent a massive facelift after being vacant for decades.

MCS served as a hub for train travel from 1913 until it closed. The renovation process included cleaning up the mess from the three decades the building was empty, as well as restoring the building to reflect what it looked like when it was a bustling train depot. This included using old photos and 3D printing to create what couldn't be salvaged.

Michigan Central's future won't include trains, but it will still be transportation focused; the building will house Ford's autonomous vehicle teams, while the main area will be open to the public.