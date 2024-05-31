Michigan Central opening: Roosevelt Park closing to prep for celebration

article

The park in front of Michigan Central will close this weekend as preparations get underway for next week's opening celebration.

Roosevelt Park will be off limits from June 1 through June 6, the day of a concert featuring Detroit artists is planned to commemorate the grand opening of Michigan Central.

After the concert, 10 days of free tours will be held for the public to see Ford's transformation of the once-blighted historic building. For the past six years, crews have been working on bringing the old train depot back to its former glory. Though it will no longer be used for train travel, Michigan Central will still be tied to transportation. Ford's autonomous vehicle team will call the building home.

Unfortunately, free tickets to next week's concert and the tours have all been claimed. However, once Michigan Central opens, the main floor is expected to be open to the public. Plus, FOX 2 will have photo and video tours available, so you can peek inside from the comfort of your home.

Take a look at how renovations were going two years ago: