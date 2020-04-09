Michigan congresswoman wants country to learn from COVID-19 to prepare for future crisis

Michigan Congresswoman Slotkin wants country to be better prepared if pandemic happens again
Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin joined Roop Raj to talk about the federal response to COVID-19 now, and what can be done in the future in case of another crisis like this one.
FOX 2 - The coronavirus pandemic is unlike anything we've ever experienced before and we are learning more about it every day
Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin says we should use what we know now to get America ready for another crisis -- should it happen again.
