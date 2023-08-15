Michigan could play key role in Trump's Georgia indictment case, attorneys say

Former president Donald Trump's fourth indictment from Georgia may be his most serious legal hurdle yet.

The 41 counts include racketeering or running a criminal enterprise usually reserved for those in the mafia. The penalty he faces in the latest legal attack, includes five to 20 years. Charlie Langton reports that there is a Michigan connection.

"It’s a political witch-hunt, it’s a political hit," said attorney Greg Rohl.

Donald Trump’s attorneys challenged the results of the Michigan presidential election in 2020. But In December 2021, a Michigan federal judge ordered Trump’s nine attorneys - including Rohl- to pay $150,000 in sanctions - ruling the lawsuit was frivolous.

FOX 2: "Who's paying the (money)?"

"Not me," Rohl laughed.

Attorneys agree that Michigan will play a role in the Georgia indictment- likely to establish part of Trump’s alleged criminal enterprise.

"Michigan is central to the Georgia indictment because Michigan, like the other swing states, were the states that they targeted as part of the 'conspiracy,'" claims attorney David Fink who represented the state.

"They cited our lawsuit, they named (attorney) Sidney Powell, who is the mainstay of our lawsuit as well," Rohl said. "They got Giuliani on board. It’s going to be a mess."

In fact Powell was one of the elite lawyers, according to the Georgia indictment, who tried to fight the results of the 2020 election here in Michigan. She lost.

"In Georgia what she’s being charged with, relates to the same 'conspiracy,'" Fink said. "But in that case it was involvement in attempts to tamper with the election equipment."

Rohl contends the 2020 election results

"I’m saying there were incomplete procedures, there was some fraud - to the extent that it would have impacted the overall election? I don’t know. But we didn’t know at the time."

Attorney Greg Rohl



