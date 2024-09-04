The Brief The Livingston County Sheriff offered to resign from a local nonprofit's board amid controversy for an event hosted alongside Donald Trump Michael Murphy said he worried his participation in the event would ‘negatively impact’ the nonprofit's reputation and ability to raise future funds The elections bureau says it has received complaints about taxpayer money being used to host the former president



The Livingston County Sheriff has resigned from the board of a local nonprofit amid controversy over his hosting of former President Donald Trump at the department's office.

LACASA advocates on behalf of victims of domestic and sexual abuse in Livingston County. Until recently, sheriff Michael Murphy was a member of the nonprofit's board until offering to resign his position. In a release from the nonprofit that included a statement from the sheriff, he said he has "always been an advocate for LACASA using my time, talents, and money to help where I could."

"I have never intentionally or unintentionally done anything to hurt the organization, and it’s unfortunate some can’t see that," said Murphy.

His offer to resign was sent to the nonprofit's board on Aug. 28, according to a statement provided by the sheriff's office.

"It has come to my attention that my hosting Former President Trump at the Sheriff's Office to speak about Crime and Safety has people concerned that it will negatively impact LACASA's reputation and potential to raise future funds," the letter reads.

LACASA Board Chair Patricia Claffey acknowledged the group's work and thanked the sheriff for his time with the organization.

"For more than 40 years, LACASA has provided a safe and supportive environment for victims and survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence, and a place where they are believed, trusted, and empowered," she said. "We thank Sheriff Murphy for his service to our organization, and will continue to work closely with him and his staff as our law enforcement partners."

The decision follows reporting that the Michigan Bureau of Elections was investigating the sheriff for potentially violating state law by using taxpayer resources to support a political candidate.

Trump spoke at the county sheriff's office on Aug. 20 for an event billed as a press conference. However, multiple complaints have been filed with the bureau, which argues the sheriff violated the law by hosting the candidate for a campaign event.

The event included several campaign signs as well as sheriff's deputies standing behind the candidate.

But Murphy denied the allegations, saying no deputies were removed from their duties to participate in the event.

Additionally, Murphy stated that the arrangement for the press conference was initiated by the Trump campaign, and that the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office would equally accommodate Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris if requested.

