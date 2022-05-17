Michigan judge suspends state's 1931-era abortion ban in Planned Parenthood case

The Michigan Court of Claims has suspended the state's 1931-era abortion ban in the case brought forward by Planned Parenthood.

The judge said the group had a "substantial likelihood" of winning the case, which challenges the ban as unconstitutional.

The ban, which includes abortions in the case of rape or incest and is considered one of the most stringent in the country, would go into effect if Roe V. Wade is overturned, as was indicated by a draft opinion leaked by the U.S. Supreme Court.

In granting the injunction, Judge Elizabeth Gleicher wrote "If a woman's right to bodily integrity is to have any real meaning, it must incorporate her right to make decisions about the health events most likely to change the course of her life: pregnancy and childbirth."

The Planned Parenthood case is not the same one that was taken up by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Whitmer has sought to fast-track her own legal challenge of the 1931 law to the Michigan Supreme Court.

In her case, Whitmer asked the high court to recognize the constitutional right to an abortion under the Due Process Clause in the Michigan Constitution. She's called the move preemptive.

However, state Attorney General Dana Nessel has criticized the case brought by Planned Parenthood, arguing it lacks jurisdiction since there is no currently acting law to contend.

Both cases contain similar arguments, but were filed in separate courts.