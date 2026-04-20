Michigan Democratic Party endorses Gilchrist for SOS, Savit for AG

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Michigan Democrats endorsed Garlin Gilchrist for secretary of state and Eli Savit for attorney general during the weekend's State Endorsement Convention.

Gilchrist, Michigan's current lieutenant governor, was originally vying for governor before shifting to running for SOS. Savit currently serves as the Washtenaw County prosecutor.

The Democratic Party also endorsed candidates for the Michigan Supreme Court, State Board of Education, Michigan State University Board of Trustees, Wayne State University Board of Governors, and University of Michigan Board of Regents.

Secretary of state (1 candidate)

Garlin Gilchrist

Barb Byrum

Suzanna Shkreli

Attorney general (1 candidate)

Eli Savit

Bill Noakes

Karen McDonald

Supreme Court (2 candidates)

Megan Cavanagh

Noah Hood

State Board of Education (2 candidates)

Judith Pritchett

Tiffany Tilley

J. E. Windle

MSU Board of Trustees (2 candidates)

Kelly Tebay Zemke

Brianna Scott

Sylvia Santana

WSU Board of Governors (2 candidates)

Richard Mack

Shereef Akeel

Naz Hassan

Jeremiah H.W. Wheeler

U of M Board of Regents (2 candidates)