Michigan Democratic Party endorses Gilchrist for SOS, Savit for AG
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(FOX 2) - Michigan Democrats endorsed Garlin Gilchrist for secretary of state and Eli Savit for attorney general during the weekend's State Endorsement Convention.
Gilchrist, Michigan's current lieutenant governor, was originally vying for governor before shifting to running for SOS. Savit currently serves as the Washtenaw County prosecutor.
The Democratic Party also endorsed candidates for the Michigan Supreme Court, State Board of Education, Michigan State University Board of Trustees, Wayne State University Board of Governors, and University of Michigan Board of Regents.
Secretary of state (1 candidate)
- Garlin Gilchrist
- Barb Byrum
- Suzanna Shkreli
Attorney general (1 candidate)
- Eli Savit
- Bill Noakes
- Karen McDonald
Supreme Court (2 candidates)
- Megan Cavanagh
- Noah Hood
State Board of Education (2 candidates)
- Judith Pritchett
- Tiffany Tilley
- J. E. Windle
MSU Board of Trustees (2 candidates)
- Kelly Tebay Zemke
- Brianna Scott
- Sylvia Santana
WSU Board of Governors (2 candidates)
- Richard Mack
- Shereef Akeel
- Naz Hassan
- Jeremiah H.W. Wheeler
U of M Board of Regents (2 candidates)
- Paul Brown
- Amir Makled
- Jordan Acker