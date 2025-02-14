The Brief Michigan State Democrats are urging the public to call their officials amid threats from to cut the federal department of education President Donald Trump has indicated he wants to dismantle the department On Friday, state representatives and senators warned that children would suffer if funding was cut from the federal budget



Michigan Democratic lawmakers urged the public to push back against threats from Donald Trump to dismantle the federal education department.

Rural schools, special education, and even teacher's salaries could see cuts as the president looks to strip funding from the federal budget.

Big picture view:

On Friday, two state representatives and one state senator convened a press conference to warn about the implications of dismantling the education department.

Even as confirmation hearings for the nominated secretary continue, Rep. Kelly Breen (D-Novi) warned "the damage has already started."

"We are not talking about a hypothetical worst case scenario here," she said. "I am all about cutting waste and fraud. What this has done - it has taken a meat cleaver to the entire educational system when they really should be using a scalpel."

The Department of Education distributes funds to schools in rural communities, as well as special education programs. But according to Plymouth Democrat Rep. Matt Koleszar, it's not just those programs that could see resources disappear.

"We have seen a lot of rhetoric from the other side of the aisle that often says ‘why are we providing lunches to rich kids?’ That was their rhetoric and my response is ‘there is no such thing as a rich kid," he said. "There’s rich parents, but there's no such thing as a rich kid. We just want to make sure they're all fed so they can learn."

Dig deeper:

Linda McMahon previously led the Small Business Administration as well as operations at World Wrestling Entertainment. Now, she is Trump's pick to run the education department.

During her confirmation hearing in the U.S. Senate, she outlined ways the department could be reordered to accomplish Trump's goal of stripping the agency.

Michigan Democrats decried her nomination and her plans.

"McMahon represents exactly what Trump's agenda is all about," said Royal Oak Democratic Sen. Mallory McMorrow. "Putting billionaires and the wealthy first."

"I'm about as qualified to run the WWE as Linda McMahon is to run the DOE," said Koleszar.

The other side:

Michigan Republicans don't express the same concern as Democrats, which many arguing the opposing party is expressing outrage and consternation before anything has changed.

Senate Minority Aric Nesbitt issued a statement that if Democrats cared about the well-being of students, they would point their criticism toward the governor.

"It’s sad our state legislators have still not accepted the outcome of the election. Three out of five Michigan students can’t read at grade level. If they truly cared about the well-being of Michigan students, they would be asking the governor’s office and the Michigan Department of Education why our kids can’t read."