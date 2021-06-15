Michigan distillery's newest gin made from same bluegrass found in Comerica Park

article

The same grass that the Detroit Tigers play on can now be found in a Michigan-based distillery's newest flavor of gin.

Coppercraft Distillery, a west Michigan alcohol brand has infused its newest product, Social 416 Gin, with blades from the same kind of bluegrass that grows out of Comerica Park.

Their award-winning whiskeys, bourbon, gin, vodka, rum, and more, are made with respect towards the legacy of hard-working Michiganders who produced goods and services for people throughout the country. This new gin is no different.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating the return of baseball to Comerica Park with a very special, limited release gin made by a team who loves baseball and crafting premium spirits for Michigan sports fans," said Brian Mucci, CEO of Coppercraft Distillery.

Social 416 Gin has been crafted with fans in mind.

The 416 feet between the home plate and the Coppercraft Distillery Bar on Pepsi Porch (right field) is included in the product's name.

READ MORE: Weekly Music on the Lake concerts return to St. Clair Shores

The limited-release gin will be sold at Comerica Park, Coppercraft Distillery’s tasting rooms in both Holland and Saugatuck, and select retailers.

Advertisement

For more information about spirits and a store locator, visit www.coppercraftdistillery.com.