Michigan DNR selling public land at online auction -- how to buy

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be auctioning off parcels of public land online.

The parcels are in Antrim, Baraga, Benzie, Berrien, Delta, Gogebic, Midland, and Oakland counties. The DNR said it selected 10 parcels of public land that would be best suited for private ownership to auction off.

Some of the available land includes waterfront property.

Available land

Waterfront properties

Antrim County: 2-plus acres with 200 feet of frontage on the western shore of Torch Lake.

Baraga County: An abandoned church parcel (just under an acre), near L’Anse, with 225 feet of frontage on Lake Superior.

Delta County: South of Escanaba, a forested 2-acre property offers frontage along the western bank of the Ford River, about a half-mile upstream from Lake Michigan.

Other properties

Benzie County: Two separate, forested properties – 20 acres in Benzonia Township and 13 acres in Lake Township.

Berrien County: In the southwestern Lower Peninsula along Red Arrow Highway, a forested 12.5-acre property in Lake Township, surrounded by private land.

Delta County: A 0.6-acre property along Lake Shore Drive, in Escanaba, with views of Lake Michigan south of town.

Gogebic County: A full 40 acres near Watersmeet.

Midland County: A 60-acre Sanford property surrounded by private landowners.

Oakland County: A vacant, buildable lot – almost a half-acre in size – abutting a local county park in Groveland Township.

How long are the auctions open?

Bidding is open now through June 15 and 16. Below are the specific times for each property:

June 15

11 a.m. – Torch Lake property, Antrim County

Noon – Lake Township and Benzonia Township properties, Benzie County

1 p.m. – Groveland Township property, Oakland County

2 p.m. – Sanford property, Midland County

3 p.m. – Lake Township property, Berrien County

June 16

11 a.m. – L’Anse property, Baraga County

Noon – Watersmeet property, Gogebic County

1 p.m. – Ford River property, Delta County

2 p.m. – Lakes Shore Drive property, Delta County

How to bid

Click here to see the properties. Make an account to see the current highest bid and place bids.

Information about the land from the DNR can be found here.