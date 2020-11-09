Michigan election lawsuits alleging ballot tampering, processing problems

The concerns of pro-Donald Trump protesters last Friday about projected election state results culminated in legal action over the weekend.

"This election is so tainted it should be set aside, voided and there should be another election," said David Kallman, attorney.

Kallman runs a non-profit law firm in Lansing and filed for a temporary injunction to halt the election process, claiming fraud, specifically the absentee ballot counting at the TCF Center.

"We are not doing this because we think anyone should win or lose the election, it's got nothing to do with this," Kallman said. "What is important here is that people can trust and have faith in our election."

The initial complaint hinged on who Kallman calls a whistleblower. A 30-year-plus city employee who says she witnessed ballot tampering for weeks leading up to the election and processing problems post-election.

"Tens of thousands of ballots were being delivered to the TCF Center in open crates, open boxes, no seals, no chain of custody," he said.

Kallman wants to intervene before the board of canvassers makes the count official. The deadline is November 17th.

Attorney David Fink will be defending the city as this case moves through the courts and claims the allegations have all been disproven.

"It is not grounded in fact, it is not grounded in logic, it is based on conspiracy theories already of which have been debunked," Fink said. "We have been meticulous in fighting to make sure everything was done right they should be as careful as we were before bringing these unfounded claims."

A spokesperson with the US Justice Department tells FOX 2 they can't confirm nor deny a probe into claims of election fraud in Detroit.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson maintains they've received no credible reports of fraud.

"The end game can't be that they're going to find enough votes the difference in Michigan, for God's sake it was close to a 150,000 vote difference," Fink said.

Fink says he wants Detroiters to know their votes did count.

"We are not going to let people come in here and undermine our process," Fink said.

The Michigan Republican Party is exploring legal avenues and they have set up a hotline for tips for people to report anything questionable that happened during this election. They say they've already heard from thousands of people.

