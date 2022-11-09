Michigan Election Results: Democrat Shri Thanedar wins 13th Congressional District race

Democrat Shri Thanedar won the seat in the newly drawn 13th Congressional District.

Thanedar was up against Republican Martell Bivings after emerging from a crowded applicant pool during the primary.

He currently represents the 3rd district in the Michigan House

Thanedar received more than 22,000 votes in the primary. Bivings received more than19,000 votes as he ran unopposed in the GOP race.

The 13th District is made up of 775,674 people and encompasses the eastern half of Detroit and the middle portion of Wayne County.

The district also includes Melvindale, River Rouge, Lincoln Park, Allen Park, Wyandotte, Taylor, Wayne, Southgate, and Romulus.