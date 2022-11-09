Michigan Election Results: John James beats Carl Malinga, wins 1st term in office in Michigan's 10th District

Republican John James won his first seat in Congress after beating Carl Marlinga for the 10th Congressional seat in Michigan.

When the Associated Press called the race around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, James had 48.8% of the votes, while Marlinga had 48.3% of the votes. James was projected to win the newly drawn 10th district by a razor-thin margin of less than half a percentage point.

James' victory in the newly-drawn district came during his third candidacy after losing his previous two runs for Senate. The former Army pilot will represent a district that includes much of Macomb County and parts of Oakland County.

James has no political experience, but went into business after leaving the military. He cruised to victory during the Republican Primary in August.

Marlinga, who ran unopposed during the Democratic Primary was seen as a long shot for the conservative-leaning district despite previously serving as county commissioner.

The 10th District has 775,218 people in it and includes southern Macomb County and a portion of Oakland County.

