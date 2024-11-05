Michigan Election Results: Races to watch closely

The 2024 Presidential Election is here and the swing state of Michigan could determine who wins the presidency and the balance of power for both the Senate and House in Washington.

While the race for the White House may be getting the most attention, there are several other important races that Michigan votes will need to keep an eye on as they could determine who controls the U.S. House, U.S. Senate, and the state Legislature.

We will be tracking every race in the state for you – but these will be the races that are hotly contested and FOX 2 will be keeping a close eye on.

U.S. President

The race for the 47th President isn’t just huge in Michigan – it’s getting nationwide attention as former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are in a tight race for the Oval Office.

Harris, the first Black woman and first woman of South Asian descent to be a major party’s nominee, was elevated to the top of the Democratic ticket when President Joe Biden dropped out of the race following a disastrous debate performance in late June. Since getting the nomination by Democrats, Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in August.

Trump, meanwhile, has been the Republican front-runner for the past several years and had planned a third run for the White House since losing his re-election bid in 2020. He selected Ohio senator JD Vance as his running mate in July, just two days before Biden stepped down.

U.S. Senate

There’s only one other statewide race that every Michigan voter will have a say in – and that is who will assume Debbie Stabenow’s seat in the U.S. Senate. In January 2023, Stabenow announced she was not going to run for reelection. Stabenow was first elected to the Senate in 2000 and fended off challengers including Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, current Representative John James, and Republican Pete Hoekstra.

Voters will need to pick between U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin on the Democratic side or former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers on the Republican ticket.

Slotkin announced in February 2023 that she would seek Stabenow’s seat – and earned her endorsement not long after announcing her plans. Slotkin, from Holly, has been elected to the U.S. House of Representatives three times since initially flipping Michigan’s 8th District in 2018.

Rogers announced his plans to run in August of the same year as he attempts a return to politics. Rogers was first elected to the U.S. House in 2000 and served until 2014 when he announced he would not seek re-election for the 8th District.

U.S. House Races

Beyond the statewide races, every Michigan seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is up for vote as well and Detroit could influence control.

There are two U.S. House races in Michigan that are considered to be a toss up between the two candidates: The 7th District and the 8th District.

In the 7th, Tom Barrett (R) faces Curtis Hertel (D) in the race to fill Slokin’s seat as she could not run for both Senate and the House at the same time.

A seat that previously attracted some of the highest spending in campaign history, the 2024 race is expected to be another expensive one with most pollsters rating it as a toss-up. With control of the U.S. House up for grabs, it will likely draw millions from outside groups.

In the 8th District, Kristen McDonald Rivet (R) is facing Paul Junge (D) for the seat vacated by retiring Democrat Dan Kildee. The borders of the district stretch from Midland and Bay City to the north to Flint to the south.

McDonald Rivet and Junge have both framed their reasons for running around the economy in a bid to help families. Also rated as a toss-up by pollsters, the region has historically been a Democratic one that has begun leaning more to the right.

U.S. House District 10 is leaning towards incumbent Republican John James holding off Democrat Carl Marlinga - but it’s still believed to be one of the closest races for a House seat in Michigan after James beat Marlinga half a point in 2022.

The race has been rated as "Lean Republican," although it has also been targeted by Democratic groups as a seat that could be flipped.

Other races in Metro Detroit (including the 6th, 9th, 12th, and 13th) are all expected to be safe with Lisa McClain (R), Haley Stevens (D), Rashida Tlaib (D), and Shri Thanedar (D), respectively, all expected to hold their seats.