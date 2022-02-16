Michigan ends mask recommendation for indoor public settings, including schools

article

Response, recovery, readiness - those are the three stages that the Michigan health department will use to designate different phases of the pandemic as the spread of COVID-19 diminishes from an unprecedented public health crisis into a facet of daily life.

On the tail end of Michigan's fourth Covid surge, the health department says it will withdraw its public health advisory on masking in indoor public settings, including in schools. A bevy of local health departments lifted their mask mandates in schools over the past week.

"Based on current conditions, MDHHS is expiring the Public Health Advisory on Masking in Indoor Public Settings, including school settings," read the release.

"This is good news for Michigan," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "While Michigan hasn't had statewide mask policies since last June, this updated guidance will underscore that we are getting back to normal. Let's keep working together to build on our momentum so we can keep our kids learning in person."

The health department still recommends all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, continue wearing face masks in high-risk settings. Homeless shelters, long-term care facilities, correctional facilities, jails, and health care sites are all included under that designation.

"Individuals and families should assess their own risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission and make choices about when it makes sense to wear masks," said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director."

The breakdown of the phases are as follows:

Response – Local and state public health implement rapid response to a surge.The public may be advised to increase masking, testing and social distancing.

Recovery – Post-surge. No immediate resurgence predicted. Local and state public health will monitor conditions that could lead to future surges.

Readiness – A surge in cases is expected, with implications on severity of illness and hospital capacity. Increased communication to the public regarding possible new risks.

A decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, as well as an increase in vaccines and testing indicate Michigan is in a post-surge phase, the heath department said.