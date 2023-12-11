Michigan family, pets escape house fire thanks to 11-year-old girl

article

An 11-year-old Michigan girl is being credited with helping her family escape a house fire after she alerted them of the fire Sunday night.

According to Lapeer Fire and Rescue, a 911 caller reported an attic fire at a house in the 1700 block of Fish Lane Road in Mayfield Township at 9:23 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they said they saw light smoke on the second floor coming from th attic.

After the girl told her parents about the fire, everyone inside the home - the girl, five adults, and two dogs - made it out safely.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.