Michigan father continues fight for justice for daughter who was killed

The Brief A Metro Detroit father is still waiting for justice for his 22-year-old daughter who was killed in 2023. The father says a family member was picked up twice in the case, but he’s been told there’s not enough evidence despite the video and witnesses.



A Metro Detroit father is still waiting for justice for his 22-year-old daughter who was killed. Meanwhile, he has video evidence and has been talking to witnesses, but still no one has been tried for his child’s murder.

Big picture view:

Claude Joseph Jr. had just buried his 22-year-old daughter and the time FOX 2 talked with him, he was becoming more exasperated.

Now, he’s unequivocal he wants the person responsible arrested and prosecuted.

"I don’t see how the Detroit police or prosecutor's office or anyone, Kim Worthy, can watch that video and not charge anyone. It’s horrifying," said Joseph.

The backstory:

It was December 2023 when 22-year-old Jackquline Joseph was shot in the chest in Indiana near Tireman.

Claude says a family member was picked up twice in the case, but he’s been told there’s not enough evidence despite the video and witnesses.

"It’s been sickening, I really can’t explain it," Joseph said. "It’s so many thoughts and emotions. What would anybody think."

When I asked, the Detroit police said they’re deferring to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

What they're saying:

They sent FOX 2 a statement:

"We denied this case for insufficient evidence and there was a request further investigation by the police. It was returned and reviewed and again denied for insufficient evidence to charge a case beyond a reasonable doubt. We understand that the family is disappointed with this outcome, but if we can’t prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt it is our duty to not issue charges."

Claude says he has been doing everything he can. He is talking to witnesses and reaching out to the Board of Police Commisioners looking for any kind of help.

He is not going to stop fighting until he gets justice.

If you know anything, you can reach out to Detroit police or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.