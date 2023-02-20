Michigan firefighter impersonator arrested after responding to fire, saying he was with another department

An 18-year-old man impersonating a firefighter was arrested last week when he responded to a fire in Livingston County.

According to the Unadilla Township Police Department, firefighters were at a fire on Van Syckle Court on the afternoon of Feb. 13 when a man arrived in a personal vehicle that had emergency lights and a siren. Police said the man had minimal firefighting gear – a helmet, safety vest, and a radio.

The Grand Blanc man told police he was with the Brighton Fire Department, which is about 20 miles from the township. However, that department was not called to assist.

When he wasn't allowed to help, the man left. Police were notified of what happened and talked to the man, who admitted to being at the fire and responding to fires in other counties. Police said they recovered the radio and clothing used, as well as other evidence.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

The man was arrested and charged with impersonating a firefighter and use of a receiver or scanner in the commission of a felony.