Michigan fires Juwan Howard after 5 seasons coaching men's basketball team

The University of Michigan has fired men's basketball coach Juwan Howard, the school announced Friday.

This past season the Wolverines fell to 8-24 including 3-17 in the Big 10 Conference. In five seasons, Howard's team went 82-67 with two NCAA Tournament trips.

Athletic Director Warde Manuel said the program was not living up to expectations, in a statement released today. He added that a national search will begin "immediately."

"After a comprehensive review of the program, I have decided that Juwan will not return as our men's basketball coach," said Manuel. "Juwan is among the greatest Wolverines to ever be associated with our basketball program. I know how much it meant, to not only Juwan, but to all of us for him to return here to lead this program.

"Despite his love of his alma mater and the positive experience that our student-athletes had under his leadership, it was clear to me that the program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction. I am thankful for Juwan's dedication, passion and commitment to U-M and for all that he, and his legacy, will continue to mean to Michigan."

As a member of the famed "Fab Five," Howard spent three seasons (1991-94) in Ann Arbor playing for head coach Steve Fisher. A two-time All-American (1993, '94), Howard closed his U-M career with 1,526 points (15.3 ppg) and 745 rebounds (7.5 rpg).

After a brief stint as an NBA assistant coach, he inherited a strong program from former coach John Beilein.

In 2021, he was named the Associated Press National Coach of the Year as well as the Big Ten's Coach of the Year. He also coached six Wolverines who went on to be selected in the NBA Draft, including three top-15 picks.