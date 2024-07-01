Michigan firework laws: When you can legally use fireworks to celebrate 4th of July

article

The Fourth of July is almost here, and with the holiday comes fireworks.

Because the holiday falls on a Thursday this year, an extra day of fireworks is allowed.

Fireworks can be used from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. from now through July 5.

Consumer-grade fireworks can only be lit on personal property.

Fireworks cannot be used on public property, including streets and sidewalks, school property, or church property. It is also illegal to light off fireworks on someone else's property without permission.

It is also illegal to use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Additionally, if fireworks cause property damage, injure someone, or kill someone, the person who lit the firework could be charged with a misdemeanor or felony.

While state law allows fireworks, be sure to check with your city to see what the local ordinances are.

Violating firework laws could lead to time in prison and fines up to $10,000.