Michigan gas prices continue to set 2024 record highs - and they could rise more

Michigan gas prices are up again, according to AAA.

Drivers are now paying an average of $3.65 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, a new high this year. That price is 9 cents higher than last week and 44 cents higher than this time a month ago. It's also 18 cents more than this time last year.

A full 15-gallon tank of gas now costs $54, down about $4 from 2023's highest price last August.

"Michigan motorists continue to see higher prices at the pump, with the state average reaching a new 2024-high," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand continues to increase, alongside tight supply, gas prices will likely follow suit."

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 9.01 to 9.04 million b/d. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks dropped by 5.6 million bbl to 234.1 million bbl. Higher gas demand, amid tightening supply, has pushed the national average higher.

Most expensive gas price averages

Grand Rapids ($3.71) Jackson ($3.71) Saginaw ($3.70)

Least expensive gas price averages