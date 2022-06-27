Michigan gas prices down 11 cents from last week

Michigan gas prices have fallen for a second week in a row, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas is $5.06, down 11 cents from last week. It costs about $76 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

This is 50 cents more than this time last month and $1.95 more than this time last year.

Metro Detroit prices also decreased 11 cents on average. A gallon is now an average of $5.16.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 8 cents to $4.90 from a week ago. This is primarily due to a decline in crude oil prices.

The Energy Information Administration will not release gasoline demand/supply and domestic oil inventory levels data this week due to "systems issues." However, if gas demand continues its downward trend from the previous week, it may contribute to pump price decreases this week. Additionally, the falling cost of oil will likely contribute to pump price decreases, AAA says.

Most expensive gas price averages in Michigan:

Metro Detroit ($5.16) Ann Arbor ($5.15) Marquette ($5.11)

Least expensive gas price averages in Michigan: