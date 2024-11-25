Michigan gas prices down 12 cents ahead of Thanksgiving travel

With the holidays on the horizon, many will be planning out how they will be getting to their planned Thanksgiving lunch and dinners this Thursday.

Fortunately in Michigan, driving will be that much easier thanks to drops in gas prices around the state.

According to AAA, gas prices are down 12 cents from last week, hitting an average of $3.01 a gallon for regular unleaded, which is 17 cents than last month. That comes out to $45 for a 15-gallon tank of gas.

Of course, prices vary slightly around the state, with slightly-higher than average prices in Ann Arbor and metro Detroit, while gas prices are cheaper in Saginaw, Flint, and Benton Harbor on the southwest side of the state.

AAA says gasoline demand "plunged" to 8.41 million barrels per day. Meanwhile, gasoline stocks rose slightly even as production decreased.

There are about 2.3 million Michigan residents expected to drive over Thanksgiving.

"As drivers prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving this week, they will find lower gas prices across Michigan," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.