Michigan gas prices down 15 cents, still 30 cents above national average

There's a bit of good news on the gas front in Michigan as prices have dipped more than 15 cents per gallon over the past week. However, the state is still well above the national average due to a refinery fire in Toledo.

According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are at $4.21 for a gallon of regular unleaded. Last week, Michigan was paying $4.36. But the gas prices are only cheaper by comparison to last week. A year ago, we were paying $0.90 cents less for a gallon of gasoline.

Michigan's gas prices are well below the national average of $3.89. This is due in large part to a refinery fire in Toledo that killed two in late September. The BP Husky Toledo plant refines some 160,000 barrels of oil a day, driving gas prices up in Michigan. The refinery isn't expected to open again until December.

On average, it will cost you $63 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

"After weeks of steady increases, Michigan motorists are finally seeing some relief at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand continues to drop, as oil prices slide, drivers could see pump price increases slow and decreases grow through the week."

The most expensive cities to buy gas are in Lansing ($4.32), Jackson ($4.31), and Saginaw ($4.30).

If you're looking for the cheaper areas, head for Traverse City ($4.07), Metro Detroit ($4.08), and Ann Arbor ($4.21).