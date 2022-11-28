Michigan gas prices drop 17 cents from last week

article

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Michigan dropped 17 cents from last week, according to AAA.

Drivers are paying an average of $3.64 per gallon – 35 cents less than this time last month but still 32 cents more than this time last year. This is about an average of $54 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $3 from 2021's highest price last November.

"Despite the decline in prices, Michigan drivers still saw the highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever," said Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson with AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Most expensive Michigan gas price averages:

Jackson ($3.80) Grand Rapids ($3.79) Benton Harbor ($3.77)

Least expensive Michigan gas price averages: