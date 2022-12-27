Michigan gas prices fall below $3 a gallon

Gas prices crossed a significant milestone in Michigan this week after prices fell below $3 a gallon.

On average around the state, drivers will pay $2.99 per gallon. In Metro Detroit, prices are actually slightly higher than average, falling at $3.02 a gallon after rising four cents from last week. That's still 21 cents less than the same time last year.

And as AAA notes, this may not be the lowest gas prices fall.

"As the year comes to a close, Michigan motorists are seeing some of the lowest gas prices of 2022," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA. "If demand remains low and stocks rise, drivers could see pump prices continue to decrease through next year."

The primary cause includes increasing supply and lower demand among gas stocks.

The most expensive prices can be found in Traverse City at $3.21 a gallon, followed by Jackson at $3.11 and Ann Arbor at $3.02.

Fun fact, according to Patrick De Haan, who tracks gas prices for the website GasBuddy, says the lowest prices in the country are $1.99 a gallon - found in Laramie, Wyoming.