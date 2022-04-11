Michigan gas prices fall below $4 for first time in 5 weeks

For the first time in weeks, Michigan gas costs under $4 a gallon.

After another week of a softening oil market, the average price for a gallon of gas fell 9 cents to $3.95.

The gradual decline in gas prices may not feel like much of a difference since the cost of filling up a 15-gallon tank still pushes the price close to $59.

That decline in gas prices isn't reflected everywhere in Michigan, with prices ranging from as high as $4.17 in Traverse city and $4.15 in Marquette to $3.87 in Grand Rapids. Metro Detroit prices were slightly higher than the average at $3.99.

"Motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump as Michigan gas prices fell below $4 a gallon for the first time in almost five weeks," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude oil prices continue to decline, it’s likely that pump prices will follow suit."

On March 31, President Joe Biden announced plans to release 180 million additional barrels of oil reserves from the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help offset costs.

Economists anticipate the impacts will be felt relatively quickly after their release since prices are based on futures and expectations of what will happen in the market. Dr. Michael Greiner from Oakland University did say he was concerned about what the move does to the country's reserves.

Other countries also took advantage of their own reserves, AAA said. Some 31 countries from the International Energy Agency plan to release 120 million barrels of crude oil from their own stockpiles.

But as warmer seasons move in and expected travel begins to take shape this spring and summer, it may not be the last we see of chaotic gas prices this year. Here's a quick guide on how to save money at every fill-up.