Michigan gas prices fall below $4 a gallon

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The Brief Michigan gas prices have gone below $4 a gallon. Gas prices have dropped .25 cents a gallon from a month ago, but is up by .80 from a year ago. AAA Michigan says the cheapest price in the state can be found in Marquette.



Drivers at the pump are finally getting a little relief, with prices dropping to the sub-$4 mark.

Dig deeper:

According to data from AAA Michigan, gas prices in the state have dropped by 14 cents from a week ago.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.96 per gallon for regular unleaded. That price is 25 cents less than this time last month, but still 80 cents more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $59 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $8 from 2025's highest price last August.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.77 million b/d to 9.13 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 216.3 million barrels to 214 million. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 10 million barrels per day.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate fell 92 cents to settle at $68.58 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories decreased by 3.8 million barrels from the previous week.

At 408.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7% below the five-year average for this time of year.

"Michigan drivers are seeing some relief at the pump as gas prices drop below $4 a gallon for the first time since April," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $4.01 per gallon, about 13 cents less than last week’s average but still 81 cents more than this same time last year.

Most expensive gas price averages:

Ann Arbor - $4.05

Metro Detroit - $4.01

Lansing - $3.97

Least expensive gas price averages:

Marquette - $3.62

Traverse City - $3.90

Flint - $3.91

Daily national, state, and metro gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com