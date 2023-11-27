Michigan gas prices fall to lowest of year, post-Thanksgiving holiday

article

When it comes to pain at the pump, Michiganders are feeling a bit of relief after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend,

Gasoline prices have dropped to the lowest prices this year at $3.16 per gallon. The price drop is more than 10 cents cheaper per gallon following last week's $3,27 mark according to AAA Michigan.

Motorists are paying $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of fuel in Michigan. The cheapest gas is in Dickenson County (UP) at $2.87. The most expensive gas is in Mackinac (UP) at $3.48.

One year ago, Michigan drivers were paying $3.60 per gallon, and one month ago, $3.33

Lower gas demand and falling oil prices have fed into declining costs.

According to GasBuddy.com for the 10th straight week, the nation’s average price of gasoline has declined, The national average is down 26.0 cents from a month ago and 30.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in a week and overall is $1 cheaper per gallon than last year.

