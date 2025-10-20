Michigan gas prices hit lowest level since 2021

The Brief Gas prices in Michigan are the lowest they have been in more than four years, according to AAA. A gallon of unleaded gas is currently $2.79. If crude oil prices and demand continue to fall, AAA says the gas prices could drop even more.



Filling up your car is the cheapest it has been in more than four years, according to Michigan gas price data from AAA.

A gallon of unleaded gas is currently $2.79, down 13 cents from last week, and the lowest price it has been in 2025. This is $41 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, a savings of about $16 from 2024's highest price last July.

When compared to this time last month, gas price averages are down 41 cents, while they are down 49 cents from this time a year ago.

"Drivers across Michigan are seeing the lowest gas prices since April of 2021," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude oil prices and demand continue to fall, pump prices will likely follow suit."

Gas prices by location:

Gas prices in Metro Detroit also decreased, but not as steeply as Michigan averages.

Metro Detroit’s current average is $2.84 per gallon, about 9 cents less than last week’s average and 50 cents less than this same time last year, according to AAA.

Most expensive gas price averages

Ann Arbor - $2.93 Marquette - $2,87 Metro Detroit - $2.84

Least expensive gas price averages

Grand Rapids - $2.69 Flint - $2.70 Lansing - $2.72

Dig deeper:

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 8.91 million b/d to 8.45 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 219.1 million barrels to 218.8 million. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.4 million barrels per day.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 43 cents to settle at $58.27 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories increased by 3.5 million barrels from the previous week. At 423.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.