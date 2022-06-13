Michigan gas prices jump 18 cents, set another record

Michigan gas prices have jumped 18 cents in a week, according to AAA.

A gallon of regular unleaded gas is now an average $5.22. A full 15-gallon tank currently costs an average of more than $78 to fill, AAA said.

This is 87 cents more than this time last month and $2.05 more than this time last year.

Metro Detroit's average is up about 18 cents from last week, as well, with drivers paying an average of $5.30 a gallon. This is $2.12 more than this same time last year, AAA said.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline also increased Monday, up 16 cents to $5.01.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 800,000 bbl to 218.2 million bbl last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand grew from 8.98 million b/d to 9.2 million b/d as drivers continue to fuel up for the summer driving season, typically a time when gas demand increases.

AAA said this dynamic between decreased supply and increased demand is contributing to rising prices at the pump. This coupled with increasing crude oil prices means that the price of gas will likely remain elevated for the near future.

Most expensive gas price averages in Michigan:

Metro Detroit ($5.30) Ann Arbor ($5.27) Flint ($5.18)

Least expensive gas price averages in Michigan: