Michigan gas prices keep rising for second straight week

Michigan gas prices rebounded higher from last week, jumping up 13 cents to an average of $3.32 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel.

That lands Michigan drivers at around $49 to fill up a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, well below the record $62 that some motorists were paying months ago. Metro Detroit's gas prices are in line with the state's average.

The new year is expected to continue seeing gas prices rise.

"Michigan motorists continue to see higher pump prices are we move further into the new year," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA. "As demand remains robust and stocks remain tight, drivers could continue to see pump prices increase."

AAA reports that gas demand rose to 9.33 million barrels while available stocks fell. Both tighter supply and more demand has pushed prices up. Concerns over COVID-19's spread in China aren't doing anything to alleviate the concern over oil availability.

But if the public health issue becomes an even bigger drag on the economy, then people can expect oil demand to falter.

Here's updated gas prices from around the state: