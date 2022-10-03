Michigan gas prices 'noticeably higher' after hurricane stalls oil production

Gas prices had one of their highest jumps in a week in Michigan after the price for a gallon of gas jumped 23 cents.

Drivers are now paying on average $4.17 a gallon for regular unleaded gas - about 33 cents more than this same time last month. In Metro Detroit, it's slightly about Michigan's average at $4.20 a gallon.

While energy demand will become a defining topic for much of the western world in the winter, it appears that demand has already spiked in the country while supply has tightened.

Concerns in the oil market sent the cost of gasoline up last week partly because of a reduction in operations in the Gulf of Mexico due to worries from Hurricane Ian which struck the Florida coastline last week.

Some production has resumed.

Meanwhile, oil production appears heading for cuts following reports that oil producing countries in the Middle East is planning to reduce its output of oil.

According to Gas Budddy, which tracks gas prices around the U.S., Michigan isn't the only state seeing jumps:

"Michigan drivers are seeing noticeably higher prices at the pump with the state average jumping above $4 a gallon once again," said Adrienne Woodland with AAA. "If demand remains robust as supply tightens, drivers should brace for rising pump prices through the week."

The cheapest gas in MIchigan was in Traverse City, where it cost $4.03 a gallon. Gas in Ann Arbor was about average at $4.17 a gallon.