Michigan gas prices on course for record highs over Thanksgiving holiday

Gas prices in Michigan are again below $4 a gallon after they fell more than 20 cents since last week.

The drop is significant since this week is one of the busiest for traveling. An estimated 1.5 million Michigan residents are expected to venture out on a holiday road trip this year.

According to AAA, gas prices cost an average of $3.81 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel - 31 cents less than this time last month. As it stands, motorists are paying about $57 to fill up a 15-gallon tank.

In Metro Detroit, the current average for gas is $3.65 a gallon. The most expensive gas was in Jackson at $3.95.

Both demand and available stocks for fuel rose last week, pushing the price down over worries that oil demand could decrease over worries of economic concerns. If recession-like factors kick into gear, gas prices are expected to fall more.

Despite all the signs of gas prices lowering, this year's prices are still expected to set record highs for the holidays. In Michigan, the highest average cost for gas on Thanksgiving was set in 2012 at $3.61 a gallon - about 20 cents less than the current average.

"Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends," said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA. "We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by spending less on a hotel, shopping or dining out."