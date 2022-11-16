Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?

It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.

"We're just trying to give back to the community," said Dave Khaz, who manages the Marathon gas station on Ford Road. "We know it's hard out here."

On Tuesday, Khaz said the station lowered its prices to $2.99 a gallon. He lowered it even further to $2.89 a gallon on Wednesday.

"We're so happy to be doing this right now. Tough out here for people, trying to get to work, trying to commute," Khaz said.

RELATED: Oil companies rake in record profits as consumers struggle with high gas prices

The low prices, which according to GasBuddy are the lowest in Michigan. And they'll be guaranteed through Sunday. It's located at 26104 Ford Road.

High gas prices have been a staple of the year for a variety of reasons, ranging from refinery fires in Ohio, war in eastern Europe, and the rippling waves of the Covid pandemic. Over the summer, gas prices hit a new record-high when they peaked around $5.13 a gallon.

Some people were selling their plasma to pay for gas while other community members helped buy fuel for other people.