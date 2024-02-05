Michigan gas prices rise 4 cents, remain below state average last year

Gas prices rose 4 cents over the past week for Michigan drivers, who are now paying an average of $3 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel.

Prices have been on the lower side for gasoline over the past month, bottoming out around $2.85 a gallon at the beginning of January. A driver can expect to pay around $45 to fill up a 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

The most expensive gas in Michigan is in Ann Arbor, Lansing, and Saginaw, which is about $3.03 a gallon. In metro Detroit, the cost held steady at just below the state average. That's $0.47 less than the same time last year.

Despite recent attacks by Houthi rebels on shipping traffic in the Red Sea, oil prices have remained steady.

"Michigan motorists are seeing slightly higher gas prices compared to last week," said Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for AAA. "If oil prices continue to face upward pressure, drivers may see pump prices continue to rise."

Earlier last week, oil tankers were targeted by rocket attacks, which sent the price of oil up as commercial shipping companies rerouted their cargo to avoid violence.